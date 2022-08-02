ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENG opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.18. ENGlobal has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $3.65. The stock has a market cap of $47.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08.

Get ENGlobal alerts:

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 32.72% and a negative net margin of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENGlobal

About ENGlobal

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENGlobal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENGlobal during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, First National Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ENGlobal during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 12.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.