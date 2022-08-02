Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.03. Envela shares last traded at $6.84, with a volume of 143,158 shares changing hands.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Envela from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $184.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Envela ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Envela had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 40.89%. The company had revenue of $47.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.54 million. Analysts forecast that Envela Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Envela during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envela by 20.0% during the first quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envela by 87.2% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 32,225 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envela during the first quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envela in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, school districts, and other organizations in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

