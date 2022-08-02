Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 13,665 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,665 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of SS&C Technologies worth $26,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 723.8% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $59.07 on Tuesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.59 and a twelve month high of $84.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.25 and a 200 day moving average of $68.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

