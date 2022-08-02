Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 40,330 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 390,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,330 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $25,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,055,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,544,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $689,000.

ARKK opened at $45.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.99. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

