Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 79,697 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 967,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,697 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $24,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.7% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 61,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $1,467,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 131,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% in the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 13,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 19,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,342. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.63.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $26.62 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.75 and its 200-day moving average is $25.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.35%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

