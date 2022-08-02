Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 95,881 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 95,881 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Boston Properties worth $26,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BXP. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth $2,769,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BXP has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $139.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $104.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.36.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $89.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.11. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $133.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.33%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.