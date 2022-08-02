Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 603,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 182,150 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Ally Financial worth $26,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Ally Financial by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,171,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,136 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. grew its position in Ally Financial by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 3,544,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,775,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Ally Financial by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,249,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,520,000 after acquiring an additional 877,609 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its position in Ally Financial by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,193,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Ally Financial by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,874,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,855,000 after acquiring an additional 484,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial stock opened at $33.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $56.28.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.19). Ally Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 17.29%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.64.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

