Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 48,893 Shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,310,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,893 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.73% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $25,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,306,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,395,000 after acquiring an additional 457,622 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $24,350,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $18,803,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 788,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,366,000 after purchasing an additional 17,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 439,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 58,246 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DIAL opened at $18.63 on Tuesday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $21.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.91.

