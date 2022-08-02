Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 52,114 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 829,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,114 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Rollins worth $29,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 30.4% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of ROL stock opened at $39.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.36 and a beta of 0.59. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $40.11.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 59.70%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

About Rollins

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.