Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 54,012 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,012 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of DTE Energy worth $24,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,332,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,071,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,632 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,738,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,087 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 831,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,363,000 after acquiring an additional 423,064 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $48,557,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $45,533,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

DTE Energy Stock Performance

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $80,568.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $130.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.57. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $108.22 and a 52 week high of $140.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.31%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.