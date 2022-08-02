Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 7,704 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.31% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $24,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,210,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,889,000 after acquiring an additional 404,976 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,886.1% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 576,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,103,000 after acquiring an additional 565,126 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 560,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,192,000 after acquiring an additional 23,183 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 293,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,527,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 190,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $244.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.19. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $208.10 and a twelve month high of $306.64.

