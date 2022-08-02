Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,175 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Aspen Technology worth $25,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 887,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,436 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,305,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

Insider Activity at Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $637,870.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,435.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $205.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 51.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.95 and a 200 day moving average of $167.16. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.29 and a 1 year high of $210.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Aspen Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.