Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,423,047 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 110,625 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $27,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UBS. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 56,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 16,718 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.
UBS Group Stock Down 0.6 %
UBS Group stock opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $14.78 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.82. The firm has a market cap of $56.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
UBS Group Company Profile
UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UBS Group (UBS)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.