Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,423,047 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 110,625 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $27,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UBS. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 56,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 16,718 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group stock opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $14.78 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.82. The firm has a market cap of $56.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

UBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 20 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 17 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 23 to CHF 22 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.18.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

