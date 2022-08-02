Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 274,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $26,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUSA. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SUSA opened at $88.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.17. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $77.59 and a 52-week high of $106.97.

