Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,231 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Evergy worth $28,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,032,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,692,000 after buying an additional 1,512,258 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Evergy by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,271,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,087,000 after buying an additional 1,266,945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,176,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,481,000 after buying an additional 1,192,407 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,824,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,166,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,674,000 after buying an additional 484,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

In other news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $44,137.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at $180,042.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,657 shares of company stock worth $112,987. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $68.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.49. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $59.34 and a one year high of $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.06%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

