Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 395.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 913,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728,892 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.70% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $25,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.8% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 238.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SDVY opened at $26.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.93. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $31.06.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.