Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $24.38 Million Holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 464,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,542 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.49% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $24,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTO. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $22,911,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,964,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,717,000 after purchasing an additional 387,818 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 453.6% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 424,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,679,000 after purchasing an additional 347,486 shares in the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 442,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,200,000 after purchasing an additional 183,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasure Coast Financial Planning bought a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $9,827,000.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GTO stock opened at $49.51 on Tuesday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.69 and a 52-week high of $57.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.10.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.