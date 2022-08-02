Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $24.61 Million Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 639,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605,441 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.45% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $24,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLDM. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,364,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $9,927,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $2,180,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $35.17 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $33.67 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.66.

