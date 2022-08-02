Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $25.71 Million Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of TransDigm Group worth $25,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert J. Small purchased 19,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $544.09 per share, for a total transaction of $10,554,257.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 185,086 shares in the company, valued at $100,703,441.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert J. Small bought 28,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $565.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,075,945.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,415,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,001,015. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small bought 19,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $544.09 per share, for a total transaction of $10,554,257.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 185,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,703,441.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $630.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $566.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $606.15. The firm has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.84, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $500.08 and a 52-week high of $686.06.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna cut their target price on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $703.29.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.