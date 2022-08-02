Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $26.57 Million Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,428 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of EPAM Systems worth $26,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 466.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,604.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $493,710 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EPAM opened at $366.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.59 and a 12-month high of $725.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.18.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.82. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPAM. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $403.00 to $381.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Susquehanna upgraded EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $490.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded EPAM Systems to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.50.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

