Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $27.44 Million Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 274,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 77,747 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of WEC Energy Group worth $27,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC opened at $103.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.92 and a 200-day moving average of $98.34. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.84 and a one year high of $108.39. The company has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $135,772.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $578,088.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,149.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $135,772.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 905 shares in the company, valued at $92,735.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,283. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.60.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

