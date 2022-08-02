Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $27.75 Million Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,828 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 8,867 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of F5 worth $27,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in F5 by 3.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,044 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the first quarter worth $201,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in F5 by 7.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in F5 by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,450 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in F5 by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 107,025 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $22,363,000 after purchasing an additional 30,815 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $27,920.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,671.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $27,920.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,671.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,610 shares of company stock valued at $430,995 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $165.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.58. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $142.43 and a one year high of $249.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.15.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.34. F5 had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $674.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of F5 from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.36.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

