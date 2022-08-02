Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $27.82 Million Stock Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 286,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of Grand Canyon Education worth $27,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 56.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lori Browning sold 1,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $90,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,896.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Shares of LOPE opened at $96.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.43. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.93 and its 200-day moving average is $90.98.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $244.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

About Grand Canyon Education

(Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.