Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $28.73 Million Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 87,302 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of TransUnion worth $28,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRU. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TransUnion Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on TRU. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.62.

TRU opened at $77.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.05 and a 200 day moving average of $90.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $72.26 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $948.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.38 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.76%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

See Also

