Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,140,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 436,621 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.47% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $29,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 60,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 64,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 67,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 187,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $24.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average of $25.26. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.71.

