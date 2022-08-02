Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,101 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Packaging Co. of America worth $25,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 19.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at $413,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $143.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.57.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $138.84 on Tuesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $124.78 and a 1-year high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.77.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 29.35% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $2,212,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,219,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Donna A. Harman bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $153.21 per share, with a total value of $76,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $2,212,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,219,479.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

