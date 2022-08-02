Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF – Get Rating) by 396.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213,286 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF were worth $27,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF stock opened at $97.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.18.

