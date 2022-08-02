Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 506,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,975 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 9.47% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $26,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FQAL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 987.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 39.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

FQAL stock opened at $47.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.85. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $42.49 and a 52-week high of $56.58.

