Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 483,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,133 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $24,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IGF. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,784,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,925,000 after purchasing an additional 11,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 304,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IGF opened at $48.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.42. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47.

