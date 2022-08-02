Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 96.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 562,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,753 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.06% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $28,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth $13,646,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 729.3% during the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,710,000 after buying an additional 240,152 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth $468,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth $987,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 57,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $49.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.80. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $51.40.

