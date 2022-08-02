Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,711 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,363 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,711 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of United Rentals worth $25,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in United Rentals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Stock Down 0.9 %

URI stock opened at $319.68 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.54 and a twelve month high of $414.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $268.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.08.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $317,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,015,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $317,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,015,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at $26,089,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on URI shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $400.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on United Rentals from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “maintains” rating and set a $306.00 price target (up from $292.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.90.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

