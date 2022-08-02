Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,202 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $27,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. KGI Securities started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,483.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $813.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of 221.79 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $721.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $926.68. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $600.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.30%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

