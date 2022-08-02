Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 50,729 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 877,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,729 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.53% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $25,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNDE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 9,116 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 304,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after buying an additional 39,548 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 352,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 53,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDE stock opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.20. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $24.36 and a 12 month high of $33.54.

