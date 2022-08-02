Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes $28.13 Million Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,043,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,132,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Coterra Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTRA. Barclays cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.07.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 3.3 %

CTRA opened at $29.57 on Tuesday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $36.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $1,591,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 291,212 shares in the company, valued at $9,269,277.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coterra Energy news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at $12,444,348.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $1,591,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 291,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,269,277.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,327 shares of company stock worth $3,213,039. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

