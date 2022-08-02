Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Markel worth $28,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Markel by 500.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 78 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,319.71 per share, with a total value of $102,937.38. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 603 shares in the company, valued at $795,785.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel purchased 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,305.14 per share, with a total value of $104,411.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,621. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 78 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,319.71 per share, with a total value of $102,937.38. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,785.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 208 shares of company stock valued at $272,649. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKL. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,525.00.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,277.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,311.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1,331.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Markel Co. has a one year low of $1,179.00 and a one year high of $1,519.24.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

