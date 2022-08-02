EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) vs. PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Head-To-Head Survey

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) and PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

EOG Resources has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PHX Minerals has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EOG Resources and PHX Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EOG Resources 23.12% 29.77% 17.10% PHX Minerals -8.61% 6.68% 4.56%

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

EOG Resources pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. PHX Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. EOG Resources pays out 40.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PHX Minerals pays out -72.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. EOG Resources has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and PHX Minerals has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. EOG Resources is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

85.9% of EOG Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.4% of PHX Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of EOG Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of PHX Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for EOG Resources and PHX Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EOG Resources 0 4 14 0 2.78 PHX Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

EOG Resources presently has a consensus target price of $142.32, indicating a potential upside of 32.29%. Given EOG Resources’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe EOG Resources is more favorable than PHX Minerals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EOG Resources and PHX Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EOG Resources $18.64 billion 3.38 $4.66 billion $7.49 14.36 PHX Minerals $21.97 million 4.99 -$6.22 million ($0.11) -28.27

EOG Resources has higher revenue and earnings than PHX Minerals. PHX Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EOG Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

EOG Resources beats PHX Minerals on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc. operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned perpetual ownership of 251,600 net mineral acres; leased 18,298 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,457 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 277 wells in the process of being drilled or completed. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. and changed its name to PHX Minerals Inc. in October 2020. PHX Minerals Inc. was founded in 1926 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

