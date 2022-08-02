Ergomed plc (LON:ERGO) Insider Richard Barfield Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Ergomed plc (LON:ERGO – Get Rating) insider Richard Barfield sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,170 ($14.34), for a total value of £292,500 ($358,411.96).
Ergomed Price Performance
Shares of LON ERGO opened at GBX 1,172 ($14.36) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £584.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,340.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,023.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,124.85. Ergomed plc has a 1-year low of GBX 910 ($11.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,585 ($19.42). The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.
About Ergomed
See Also
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
- Inflation Resistant Weyerhaeuser Company Might Get Cheaper
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Ergomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ergomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.