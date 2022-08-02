Ergomed plc (LON:ERGO) Insider Richard Barfield Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Ergomed plc (LON:ERGO – Get Rating) insider Richard Barfield sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,170 ($14.34), for a total value of £292,500 ($358,411.96).

Ergomed Price Performance

Shares of LON ERGO opened at GBX 1,172 ($14.36) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £584.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,340.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,023.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,124.85. Ergomed plc has a 1-year low of GBX 910 ($11.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,585 ($19.42). The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Get Ergomed alerts:

About Ergomed

(Get Rating)

See Also

Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Clinical Research Services and Pharmacovigilance.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ergomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ergomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.