Erste Group Bank (OTC:EBKOF) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Erste Group Bank AG (OTC:EBKOF – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.04 and last traded at $25.04. 354 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 4,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.97.
Several brokerages have weighed in on EBKOF. BNP Paribas raised shares of Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Erste Group Bank from €45.00 ($46.39) to €42.00 ($43.30) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.84.
Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.
