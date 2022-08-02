Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBLP) Trading Up 6.2%

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLPGet Rating)’s share price was up 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $2.07. Approximately 4,599 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 6,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.27.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 46.38%.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.

