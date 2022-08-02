Esprit (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.27

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.27 and traded as high as $0.38. Esprit shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 889,165 shares changing hands.

Esprit Stock Up 8.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.27.

About Esprit



Esprit Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution, and licensing of fashion and non-apparel products. The company offers apparels, accessories, lifestyle, and other products for women, men, and kids under the Esprit and edc brand names. It operates through retail stores, wholesale partners, and online platforms.

