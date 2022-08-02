Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) & Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) and Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Everbridge and Destiny Media Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everbridge $368.43 million 2.80 -$94.80 million ($2.39) -10.91 Destiny Media Technologies $4.17 million 1.41 $380,000.00 $0.01 58.06

Destiny Media Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Everbridge. Everbridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Destiny Media Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everbridge 2 7 3 0 2.08 Destiny Media Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Everbridge and Destiny Media Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Everbridge presently has a consensus target price of $65.38, suggesting a potential upside of 150.80%. Given Everbridge’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Everbridge is more favorable than Destiny Media Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.6% of Everbridge shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Everbridge shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Destiny Media Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Everbridge has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Destiny Media Technologies has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Everbridge and Destiny Media Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everbridge -23.82% -9.28% -2.58% Destiny Media Technologies 1.28% 1.68% 1.43%

Summary

Destiny Media Technologies beats Everbridge on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc. engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. The company was founded by Cinta Putra and Steve Kirchmeier in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

About Destiny Media Technologies

Destiny Media Technologies Inc., through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc., develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE, a two-sided B2B marketplace that enables music labels and artists to create and distribute promotional content and musical assets, as well as music broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the music; Play MPE Caster, a full-service distribution management system, including a set of operational functions that provides software tools to enable labels to manage marketing campaigns; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through web-based player or mobile player apps. The company also provides Clipstream, an online video platform for encoding, hosting, and reporting on video playback that can be embedded in third party websites or emails; and playback through its JavaScript codec engine. It markets and sells its products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. Destiny Media Technologies Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

