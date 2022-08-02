Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

NYSE:AGM opened at $107.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.66 and a 200 day moving average of $109.67. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 52-week low of $90.38 and a 52-week high of $137.01.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.37 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 19.69%.

In other news, Director Everett M. Dobrinski acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,343 shares in the company, valued at $551,931.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 8.6% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the second quarter worth about $387,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $493,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

