Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,483.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FQVTF shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,660 ($32.59) to GBX 1,360 ($16.66) in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,000 ($24.51) to GBX 1,600 ($19.61) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Redburn Partners upgraded Fevertree Drinks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. HSBC cut Fevertree Drinks from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Fevertree Drinks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVTF opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. Fevertree Drinks has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.34 and its 200 day moving average is $21.77.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

