Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,244,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,051 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.74% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $26,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 24,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,765,000.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FENY opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.46. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $25.47.

