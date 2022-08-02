Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 103.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 200,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,140 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $48.46 on Tuesday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a one year low of $41.42 and a one year high of $63.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.72.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

