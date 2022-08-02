Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEQ) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEQ – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.01 and last traded at $48.46. Approximately 916,036 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 452,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.55.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.72.

