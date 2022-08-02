Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Position Cut by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 969,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 429,157 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $37,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 172,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 230.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 9,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 740,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.1% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.6% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FITB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $34.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.43. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

