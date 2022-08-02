Financial Analysis: HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) & AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY)

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) and HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for AcuityAds and HIVE Blockchain Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AcuityAds 0 4 3 0 2.43 HIVE Blockchain Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

AcuityAds currently has a consensus price target of $6.13, suggesting a potential upside of 161.75%. Given AcuityAds’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AcuityAds is more favorable than HIVE Blockchain Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

8.6% of AcuityAds shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AcuityAds and HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AcuityAds 4.04% 4.37% 3.34% HIVE Blockchain Technologies 55.37% 32.53% 27.72%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AcuityAds and HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AcuityAds $97.36 million 1.42 $8.42 million $0.07 33.43 HIVE Blockchain Technologies $211.18 million 1.77 $79.62 million $1.46 3.12

HIVE Blockchain Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than AcuityAds. HIVE Blockchain Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AcuityAds, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

HIVE Blockchain Technologies beats AcuityAds on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings Inc., a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying. The company serves Fortune 500 enterprises and small to mid-sized businesses in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. in September 2017. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

