Financial Survey: Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) & MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) and MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Navitas Semiconductor has a beta of 3.04, suggesting that its share price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MACOM Technology Solutions has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.4% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 28.3% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navitas Semiconductor 0 1 7 0 2.88 MACOM Technology Solutions 0 0 7 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Navitas Semiconductor and MACOM Technology Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Navitas Semiconductor presently has a consensus price target of $14.14, indicating a potential upside of 185.71%. MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus price target of $70.64, indicating a potential upside of 21.96%. Given Navitas Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Navitas Semiconductor is more favorable than MACOM Technology Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and MACOM Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navitas Semiconductor N/A -105.07% -22.90% MACOM Technology Solutions 33.38% 27.65% 11.84%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and MACOM Technology Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navitas Semiconductor $23.74 million 25.79 -$152.68 million N/A N/A MACOM Technology Solutions $606.92 million 6.67 $37.97 million $3.06 18.93

MACOM Technology Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Navitas Semiconductor.

Summary

MACOM Technology Solutions beats Navitas Semiconductor on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems. Its semiconductor products are electronic components that are incorporated in electronic systems, such as wireless basestations, high-capacity optical networks, radar, and medical systems and test and measurement. The company serves various markets comprising telecommunication that includes carrier infrastructure, which comprise long-haul/metro, 5G, and fiber-to-the-X/passive optical network; industrial and defense, including military and commercial radar, RF jammers, electronic countermeasures, and communication data links, as well as multi-market applications, such as industrial, medical, test and measurement, and scientific applications; and data centers. It sells its products through direct sales force, applications engineering staff, independent sales representatives, resellers, and distributors. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

