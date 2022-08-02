FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) CFO Javvis O. Jacobson Purchases 1,480 Shares of Stock

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) CFO Javvis O. Jacobson bought 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $14,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,644.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FinWise Bancorp Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FINW opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. FinWise Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,264,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FinWise Bancorp by 870.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 194,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 174,080 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,936,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

About FinWise Bancorp

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

